BP p.l.c. (BP.L) (LON:BP) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $295.59

Shares of BP p.l.c. (BP.L) (LON:BP) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $295.59 and traded as low as $210.80. BP p.l.c. (BP.L) shares last traded at $214.40, with a volume of 60,994,355 shares.

A number of brokerages have commented on BP. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of BP p.l.c. (BP.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of BP p.l.c. (BP.L) in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on shares of BP p.l.c. (BP.L) in a research report on Monday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 425 ($5.55) price target on BP p.l.c. (BP.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of BP p.l.c. (BP.L) in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP p.l.c. (BP.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 396.50 ($5.18).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $43.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 251.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 295.59.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. BP p.l.c. (BP.L)’s payout ratio is -14.77%.

BP p.l.c. (BP.L) Company Profile

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

