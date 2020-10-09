Celtic (LON:CCP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $112.19

Celtic plc (LON:CCP)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $112.19 and traded as low as $100.00. Celtic shares last traded at $110.00, with a volume of 5,806 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $104.26 million and a P/E ratio of 11.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 112.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 112.19.

About Celtic (LON:CCP)

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It sells tickets for matches played at the Celtic Park; provides match day and non-match day catering and banqueting services; operates visitor centers and soccer schools, as well as Celtic TV, a TV channel for the Celtic Football Club; and hires the Celtic Park for football and non-football events.

