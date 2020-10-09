Celtic (LON:CCP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $112.19

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Celtic plc (LON:CCP)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $112.19 and traded as low as $100.00. Celtic shares last traded at $110.00, with a volume of 5,806 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $104.26 million and a P/E ratio of 11.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 112.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 112.19.

About Celtic (LON:CCP)

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It sells tickets for matches played at the Celtic Park; provides match day and non-match day catering and banqueting services; operates visitor centers and soccer schools, as well as Celtic TV, a TV channel for the Celtic Football Club; and hires the Celtic Park for football and non-football events.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Celtic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celtic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Toshiba Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $28.23
Toshiba Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $28.23
Vystar Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.03
Vystar Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.03
GelTech Solutions Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.02
GelTech Solutions Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.02
PCS Edventures! Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.04
PCS Edventures! Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.04
BAB Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.55
BAB Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.55
Pacific Health Care Organization Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.02
Pacific Health Care Organization Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.02


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report