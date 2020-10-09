International Isotopes (OTCMKTS:INIS) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.06

International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.05. International Isotopes shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.06.

About International Isotopes (OTCMKTS:INIS)

International Isotopes, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear medicine calibration and reference standards, cobalt teletherapy sources, and radioisotopes and radiochemicals for medical research, pharmacy compounding, and clinical applications. The company operates in six segments: Nuclear Medicine Standards, Cobalt Products, Radiochemical Products, Fluorine Products, Radiological Services, and Transportation.

