HSBC FTSE 100 UCITS ETF (HUKX.L) (LON:HUKX) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5,934.88

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

HSBC FTSE 100 UCITS ETF (HUKX.L) (LON:HUKX)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5,934.88 and traded as low as $5,910.00. HSBC FTSE 100 UCITS ETF (HUKX.L) shares last traded at $5,959.00, with a volume of 41,163 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,916.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5,934.88.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC FTSE 100 UCITS ETF (HUKX.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC FTSE 100 UCITS ETF (HUKX.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Toshiba Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $28.23
Toshiba Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $28.23
Vystar Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.03
Vystar Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.03
GelTech Solutions Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.02
GelTech Solutions Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.02
PCS Edventures! Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.04
PCS Edventures! Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.04
BAB Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.55
BAB Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.55
Pacific Health Care Organization Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.02
Pacific Health Care Organization Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.02


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report