M Winkworth (LON:WINK) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $125.66

M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $125.66 and traded as low as $118.75. M Winkworth shares last traded at $130.00, with a volume of 8,000 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of M Winkworth in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 138.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 125.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98.

M Winkworth (LON:WINK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported GBX 2.87 ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

About M Winkworth (LON:WINK)

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom, France, and Portugal. It is involved in estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

