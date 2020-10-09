Trimedyne (OTCMKTS:TMED) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.25

Shares of Trimedyne, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TMED) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.25 and traded as low as $4.25. Trimedyne shares last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.25.

Trimedyne Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TMED)

Trimedyne, Inc manufactures and sells lasers, and disposable and reusable fiber-optic laser devices for use in the medical field. It offers lasers, fibers, needles, and switch tips for use in orthopedics, urology, ear and nose surgery, throat surgery, gynecology, gastrointestinal surgery, general surgery, and other medical specialties.

