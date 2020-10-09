Noranda Income Fund (TSE:NIF.UN) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.22

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2020

Noranda Income Fund (TSE:NIF.UN) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.22 and traded as low as $1.21. Noranda Income Fund shares last traded at $1.21, with a volume of 1,200 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.49 million and a P/E ratio of 5.28.

About Noranda Income Fund (TSE:NIF.UN)

Noranda Income Fund operates as an income trust. The company owns electrolytic zinc processing facility and ancillary assets located in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Québec that produces refined zinc metal and various by-products from zinc concentrate. Its products include jumbo zinc, a product customized with alloy for steel customers to enhance the productivity of galvanizing lines; zinc shot, a product that is used to produce electro-galvanized steel for the car industry; and granulated zinc that is used in the production of fertilizers and reagents for the pulp and paper industry.

