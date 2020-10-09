Cerro Grande Mining (OTCMKTS:CEGMF) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.01

Shares of Cerro Grande Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CEGMF) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. Cerro Grande Mining shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 4,000 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01.

About Cerro Grande Mining (OTCMKTS:CEGMF)

Cerro Grande Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interest in Tordillo project. The company was formerly known as South American Gold and Copper Company Limited and changed its name to Cerro Grande Mining Corporation in March 2011.

Read More: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerro Grande Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerro Grande Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.