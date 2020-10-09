Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.61

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2020

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.61 and traded as low as $20.76. Laurentian Bank of Canada shares last traded at $20.76, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Separately, CIBC began coverage on Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.61.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and independent advisors in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Retail Services, Business Services, B2B Bank, and Capital Markets. The company offers transactional products and current accounts, term deposits, and investment accounts; personal line of credit, personal loans, student loans, and registered retirement savings plans; financing for agriculture, real estate, and commercial industries, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises; mortgage solutions, such as variable-rate mortgage, fixed-rate mortgage, equity line of credit, mortgage insurance, and retirement line of credit; and credit and business cards, as well as equipment finance solutions.

