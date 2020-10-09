PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.52

Shares of PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSSR) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.52 and traded as low as $0.25. PASSUR Aerospace shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 4,500 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of -0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.52.

About PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR)

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc, a business intelligence company, provides predictive analytics and decision support technology for the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It offers data aggregation and consolidation, information, decision support, predictive analytics, collaborative solutions, and professional services to airlines, airports, governments, and business aviation companies.

