Titanium (OTCMKTS:TITUF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.23

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2020

Titanium Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.23 and traded as low as $0.21. Titanium shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 800 shares.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered Titanium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.23.

About Titanium (OTCMKTS:TITUF)

Titanium Corporation Inc develops technologies for the recovery of heavy minerals and bitumen in Canada. The company's Value from Waste technology is used to recover bitumen, solvents, minerals, and water from oil sands waste tailings. It has interests in six oil sands mining projects. The company is based in Calgary, Canada.

