Reliability (OTCMKTS:RLBY) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.12

Reliability Incorporated (OTCMKTS:RLBY)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.12 and traded as low as $0.03. Reliability shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 80,800 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average of $0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Reliability Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RLBY)

Reliability Incorporated does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire, or identify a merger partner or other business combination. Previously, the company was involved in the design, manufacture, marketing, and support of high performance equipment used to test and condition integrated circuits.

