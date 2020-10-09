SOCO International (OTCMKTS:SOCLF) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SOCO International (OTCMKTS:SOCLF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Pharos Energy plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. It operates principally in Vietnam and Egypt. Pharos Energy plc, formerly known as SOCO International plc, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Get SOCO International alerts:

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of SOCO International in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SOCLF opened at $0.14 on Tuesday. SOCO International has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.19.

About SOCO International

SOCO International plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It has exploration, development, and production interests in Vietnam; and exploration and appraisal interests in Congo (Brazzaville) and Angola. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SOCO International (SOCLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SOCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.