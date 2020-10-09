Moderna’s (MRNA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Chardan Capital

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Chardan Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $93.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MRNA. TheStreet raised shares of Moderna from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Moderna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

MRNA opened at $72.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 17.30, a quick ratio of 17.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.09 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.39. Moderna has a 12-month low of $13.53 and a 12-month high of $95.21.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a negative net margin of 461.42%. The company had revenue of $66.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 million. The company’s revenue was up 407.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moderna will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 6,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total value of $528,410.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,703,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,973,258.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 26,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $1,487,445.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 733,173 shares of company stock valued at $52,352,103 over the last 90 days. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Moderna by 124.0% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 3.3% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Moderna by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

