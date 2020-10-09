Moderna’s (MRNA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Chardan Capital

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Chardan Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $93.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MRNA. TheStreet raised shares of Moderna from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Moderna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

MRNA opened at $72.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 17.30, a quick ratio of 17.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.09 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.39. Moderna has a 12-month low of $13.53 and a 12-month high of $95.21.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a negative net margin of 461.42%. The company had revenue of $66.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 million. The company’s revenue was up 407.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moderna will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 6,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total value of $528,410.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,703,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,973,258.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 26,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $1,487,445.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 733,173 shares of company stock valued at $52,352,103 over the last 90 days. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Moderna by 124.0% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 3.3% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Moderna by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Analyst Recommendations for Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

SOCO International Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research
SOCO International Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research
Moderna’s Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Chardan Capital
Moderna’s Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Chardan Capital
New Street Research Downgrades NVIDIA to Sell
New Street Research Downgrades NVIDIA to Sell
Barclays Upgrades American Eagle Outfitters to “Overweight”
Barclays Upgrades American Eagle Outfitters to “Overweight”
U.S. Bancorp Stock Rating Upgraded by BofA Securities
U.S. Bancorp Stock Rating Upgraded by BofA Securities
LONZA GRP AG/ADR Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
LONZA GRP AG/ADR Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report