New Street Research Downgrades NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) to Sell

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) was downgraded by investment analysts at New Street Research to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $400.00 target price on the computer hardware maker’s stock. New Street Research’s price objective points to a potential downside of 27.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NVDA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $535.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BofA Securities boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Truist increased their price target on NVIDIA from $384.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $519.51.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $553.55 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $179.16 and a 12 month high of $589.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $512.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $388.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $341.54 billion, a PE ratio of 101.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.55.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,692 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.60, for a total transaction of $5,147,875.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,140,304.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.30, for a total value of $335,445.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 173,320 shares of company stock worth $87,129,970. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 46.9% during the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 256.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

