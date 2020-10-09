Barclays Upgrades American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) to “Overweight”

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AEO. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.30.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $15.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.49 and its 200-day moving average is $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.88. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $16.83.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $883.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.24 million. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 15,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,115 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $262,667.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth about $198,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 960,273 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 142.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,839 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 106,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth about $1,223,000.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.