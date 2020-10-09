U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Rating Upgraded by BofA Securities

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BofA Securities from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $41.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $39.00. BofA Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on USB. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.31.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $39.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $59.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 147.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,061,000 after acquiring an additional 9,723,270 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 13,102,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717,407 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,232.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,598,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,203 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,585,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,703,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

