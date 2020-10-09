U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Rating Upgraded by BofA Securities

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BofA Securities from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $41.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $39.00. BofA Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.80% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on USB. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.31.
Shares of NYSE USB opened at $39.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $59.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $61.11.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 147.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,061,000 after acquiring an additional 9,723,270 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 13,102,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717,407 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,232.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,598,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,203 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,585,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,703,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.
About U.S. Bancorp
U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.
Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.