MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mannkind Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases such as diabetes, cancer, inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. The Company’s lead product, the Technosphere Insulin System, consists of the Company’s dry-powder Technosphere formulation of insulin and the Company’s MedTone inhaler through which the powder is inhaled into the deep lung. “

MNKD has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub cut MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of MannKind in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of MannKind in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MannKind presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.80.

MNKD opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. MannKind has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $2.48. The stock has a market cap of $437.72 million, a P/E ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.54.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $15.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that MannKind will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of MannKind by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of MannKind during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MannKind by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 62,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 23,602 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of MannKind by 183.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 63,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 41,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MannKind by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 27,734 shares in the last quarter. 30.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

