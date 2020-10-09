Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $41.00 price target on the airline’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LUV. Wolfe Research cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.38.

NYSE:LUV opened at $38.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.96. Southwest Airlines has a 12 month low of $22.47 and a 12 month high of $58.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.48 and a beta of 1.31.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.14). Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post -6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 157.7% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 817 shares of the airline’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 427.5% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 881 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 426.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 900 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

