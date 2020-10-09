FY2021 Earnings Estimate for NEWMONT GOLD-TS Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (TSE:NGT)

NEWMONT GOLD-TS (TSE:NGT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of NEWMONT GOLD-TS in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the company will earn $8.15 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NEWMONT GOLD-TS’s FY2022 earnings at $6.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.67 EPS.

Get NEWMONT GOLD-TS alerts:

NEWMONT GOLD-TS (TSE:NGT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.18 billion.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on NEWMONT GOLD-TS from C$113.00 to C$119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

NGT opened at C$81.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.95. NEWMONT GOLD-TS has a 52-week low of C$44.00 and a 52-week high of C$96.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.62, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$85.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$83.08.

NEWMONT GOLD-TS Company Profile

Newmont Goldcorp Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NEWMONT GOLD-TS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEWMONT GOLD-TS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.