Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) versus CompX International (NYSE:CIX) Critical Contrast

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) and CompX International (NYSE:CIX) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Stanley Black & Decker pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. CompX International pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Stanley Black & Decker pays out 33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Stanley Black & Decker has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Stanley Black & Decker has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CompX International has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.6% of Stanley Black & Decker shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of CompX International shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Stanley Black & Decker shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of CompX International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and CompX International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stanley Black & Decker 0 5 12 0 2.71 CompX International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus target price of $163.21, indicating a potential downside of 5.98%. Given Stanley Black & Decker’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Stanley Black & Decker is more favorable than CompX International.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stanley Black & Decker and CompX International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stanley Black & Decker $14.44 billion 1.92 $955.80 million $8.40 20.67 CompX International $124.20 million 1.39 $16.00 million N/A N/A

Stanley Black & Decker has higher revenue and earnings than CompX International.

Profitability

This table compares Stanley Black & Decker and CompX International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stanley Black & Decker 5.88% 13.97% 4.95% CompX International 11.70% 8.26% 7.54%

Summary

Stanley Black & Decker beats CompX International on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products. This segment sells its products through retailers, distributors, and a direct sales force to professional end users, distributors, retail consumers, and industrial customers in various industries. The company's Industrial segment provides engineered fastening products and systems to customers in the automotive, manufacturing, electronics, construction, aerospace industries, and others; sells and rents custom pipe handling, joint welding, and coating equipment for use in the construction of large and small diameter pipelines, as well as provides pipeline inspection services; and sells hydraulic tools and accessories. This segment also serves oil and natural gas pipeline industry and other industrial customers. Its Security segment designs, supplies, and installs commercial electronic security systems and provides electronic security services; offers healthcare solutions, which include asset tracking, infant protection, pediatric protection, patient protection, wander management, fall management, and emergency call products; and sells automatic doors to commercial customers. This segment serves consumers, retailers, educational, financial, and healthcare institutions, as well as commercial, governmental, and industrial customers. The company was formerly known as The Stanley Works and changed its name to Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. in March 2010. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. was founded in 1843 and is headquartered in New Britain, Connecticut.

About CompX International

CompX International Inc. manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines. It serves recreational transportation, postal, office and institutional furniture, cabinetry, tool storage, healthcare, and other industries. The Marine Components segment manufactures and distributes stainless steel exhaust components, gauges, throttle controls, wake enhancement systems, trim tabs, and related hardware and accessories primarily for performance and ski/wakeboard boats. This segment offers original equipment and aftermarket stainless steel exhaust headers, exhaust pipes, mufflers, and other exhaust components; gauges, such as GPS speedometers and tachometers; mechanical and electronic controls and throttles; steering wheels, and other billet aluminum accessories; and dash panels, LED indicators, wire harnesses, and other accessories to the recreational marine industry. CompX International Inc. sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, as well as through distributors. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Dallas, Texas. CompX International Inc. is a subsidiary of NL Industries, Inc.

