Compugen (CGEN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Compugen (NASDAQ: CGEN) recently:

10/1/2020 – Compugen was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/29/2020 – Compugen was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/29/2020 – Compugen was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Compugen Ltd. is a pioneer in the fields of computational genomics and proteomics. The company combines the disciplines of mathematics and computer science with molecular biology to improve the understanding of genomics and proteomics, the study of genes and proteins. Compugen’s expertise in these areas is used to develop core technologies and platforms that are the basis for its products and services. These products and services are designed to enable life scientists to significantly enhance their research efforts in drug discovery. “

9/19/2020 – Compugen was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/19/2020 – Compugen had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $15.00 to $19.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/11/2020 – Compugen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Compugen stock opened at $16.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -44.55 and a beta of 2.76. Compugen Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $19.90.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts expect that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Compugen during the 2nd quarter worth $1,459,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compugen during the 2nd quarter worth $1,556,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Compugen during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,219,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compugen during the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compugen during the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.43% of the company’s stock.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

