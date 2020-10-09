Reviewing Envista (NYSE:NVST) and BIOLASE (NYSE:BIOL)

Envista (NYSE:NVST) and BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Envista and BIOLASE, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Envista 0 0 0 0 N/A BIOLASE 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Envista and BIOLASE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envista 0.33% 3.83% 2.14% BIOLASE -74.39% N/A -70.28%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Envista and BIOLASE’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Envista $2.75 billion 1.54 $217.60 million $1.79 14.88 BIOLASE $37.80 million 0.73 -$17.85 million ($0.77) -0.39

Envista has higher revenue and earnings than BIOLASE. BIOLASE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Envista, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.9% of BIOLASE shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Envista shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of BIOLASE shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Envista beats BIOLASE on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands. This segment also offers software packages used for the treatment planning of dental implants and prosthetics. The company's Equipment & Consumables segment develops, manufactures, and markets dental equipment and supplies used in dental offices, including digital imaging systems, software, and other visualization/magnification systems; handpieces and associated consumables; treatment units and other dental practice equipment; endodontic systems and related consumables; and restorative materials and instruments, rotary burs, impression materials, bonding agents and cements, and infection prevention products. This segment offers its products under the Dexis, Gendex, i-CAT, KaVo, Pelton & Crane, Kerr, MetrexTM, Sybron Endo, Total Care, and Pentron brands to dental offices, clinics, and hospitals. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Brea, California.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc., a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine for patients and health care professionals in the worldwide. The company offers Waterlase all-tissue dental laser systems for cutting soft and hard tissues; and diode laser systems to perform soft tissue, pain therapy, and cosmetic procedures, including teeth whitening. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications. The company also markets, sells, and distributes dental imaging equipment comprising three-dimensional (3D) CAD/CAM intra-oral scanners and digital dentistry software. Its dental imaging products include 3Shape TRIOS intraoral scanners, digital impression systems, and software for taking 3D scans, which are used to design crowns, study models, surgical guides for implant placement, and event orthodontic and athletic appliances. In addition, the company manufactures and sells consumable products and accessories for its laser systems, as well as markets flexible fibers and hand pieces. It sells its products primarily to dentists in general practice through its field sales force and distributor network. BIOLASE, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

