Analyzing Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) and Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) and Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Aethlon Medical and Tandem Diabetes Care, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aethlon Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Tandem Diabetes Care 0 4 10 0 2.71

Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus price target of $113.86, indicating a potential downside of 0.52%. Given Tandem Diabetes Care’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tandem Diabetes Care is more favorable than Aethlon Medical.

Risk & Volatility

Aethlon Medical has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tandem Diabetes Care has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.5% of Aethlon Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Aethlon Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Tandem Diabetes Care shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Aethlon Medical and Tandem Diabetes Care’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aethlon Medical N/A -80.88% -69.80% Tandem Diabetes Care -10.29% -12.88% -6.83%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aethlon Medical and Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aethlon Medical $650,000.00 27.11 -$6.39 million ($1.87) -0.78 Tandem Diabetes Care $362.30 million 19.24 -$24.75 million ($0.22) -520.23

Aethlon Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tandem Diabetes Care. Tandem Diabetes Care is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aethlon Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Tandem Diabetes Care beats Aethlon Medical on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on creating devices that address unmet medical needs in health and biodefense worldwide. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage therapeutic device that eliminates life-threatening viruses from the circulatory system of infected individuals. It is also involved in the development of exosomal biomarkers to diagnose and monitor life-threatening disease conditions, such as cancer and neurological disorders; and a therapeutic device to reduce the incidence of sepsis, a fatal bloodstream infection. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in San Diego, California.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set. It also provides t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System with Basal-IQ Technology; t:slim X2 with G5 Integration; and Tandem Device Updater that allows users to update their pump's software. In addition, the company offers t:connect diabetes management application, a cloud-based data management application, which provides a visual way to display therapy management data from the pump and supported blood glucose meters for users, their caregivers, and their healthcare providers; and various pump accessories. Its products in development include t:slim X2 with control IQ technology; t:sport insulin delivery system; and connected (mobile) health offerings. The company was formerly known as Phluid Inc. and changed its name to Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. in January 2008. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

