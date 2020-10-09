Analyzing Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) & Enservco (NYSE:ENSV)

Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) and Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Keane Group and Enservco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Keane Group $2.14 billion 0.11 $59.33 million $0.92 2.35 Enservco $43.03 million 0.31 -$7.65 million N/A N/A

Keane Group has higher revenue and earnings than Enservco.

Risk and Volatility

Keane Group has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enservco has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Keane Group and Enservco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Keane Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Enservco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Keane Group and Enservco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Keane Group 0.53% 7.21% 3.25% Enservco -65.60% N/A -40.17%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.1% of Keane Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.5% of Enservco shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Keane Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.7% of Enservco shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Keane Group beats Enservco on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Keane Group

Keane Group, Inc. engages in the provision of hydraulic and engineered related solutions. It provides horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging & engineered, as well as other value-added services. The company operates through two segments: Completion, and Other Services. The Completion Services segment refers to the hydraulic fracturing and wireline divisions. The Other Services include coiled tubing, cementing and ancillary services. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Enservco

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides oil field services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through Production Services and Completion Services segments. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, water transfer, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services. The company owns and operates a fleet of approximately 390 specialized trucks, trailers, frac tanks, and other well-site related equipment. It operates in the Rocky Mountain region consisting of eastern Colorado and southern Wyoming, central Wyoming, northwestern New Mexico, and western North Dakota and eastern Montana; eastern United States region comprising the southern region of the Marcellus Shale formation and the Utica Shale formation in eastern Ohio; and the Central United States region, Texas panhandle, northwestern Oklahoma, and the Eagle Ford Shale in south Texas. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

