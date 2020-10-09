Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $441.14 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) will announce sales of $441.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eaton Vance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $445.87 million and the lowest is $437.76 million. Eaton Vance reported sales of $433.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eaton Vance will report full-year sales of $1.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eaton Vance.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $420.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Eaton Vance from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank cut Eaton Vance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Eaton Vance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Eaton Vance from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Eaton Vance from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Shares of Eaton Vance stock opened at $60.65 on Friday. Eaton Vance has a twelve month low of $23.59 and a twelve month high of $60.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.94.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EV. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance in the second quarter worth about $17,727,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance in the second quarter worth about $10,973,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 21.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,561,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,278,000 after acquiring an additional 272,061 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Eaton Vance in the second quarter valued at about $9,843,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance in the second quarter valued at about $6,870,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

