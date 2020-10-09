$610.57 Million in Sales Expected for Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) will report $610.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mantech International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $602.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $623.62 million. Mantech International posted sales of $579.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Mantech International will report full year sales of $2.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mantech International.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $632.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.69 million. Mantech International had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MANT shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Mantech International from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mantech International from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of Mantech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mantech International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.71.

MANT opened at $71.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.85. Mantech International has a fifty-two week low of $55.25 and a fifty-two week high of $93.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. Mantech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 0.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 2.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 6.7% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

