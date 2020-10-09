Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) vs. Allied Security Innovations (NYSE:ADSV) Head-To-Head Review

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) and Allied Security Innovations (OTCMKTS:ADSV) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.7% of Carlisle Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Carlisle Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of Allied Security Innovations shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Carlisle Companies and Allied Security Innovations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carlisle Companies 8.43% 15.60% 6.98% Allied Security Innovations N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Carlisle Companies and Allied Security Innovations’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carlisle Companies $4.81 billion 1.46 $472.80 million $8.29 15.47 Allied Security Innovations $350,000.00 N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A

Carlisle Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Allied Security Innovations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Carlisle Companies and Allied Security Innovations, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carlisle Companies 0 0 7 0 3.00 Allied Security Innovations 0 0 0 0 N/A

Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus target price of $157.86, indicating a potential upside of 23.06%. Given Carlisle Companies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Carlisle Companies is more favorable than Allied Security Innovations.

Volatility and Risk

Carlisle Companies has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allied Security Innovations has a beta of 6.34, meaning that its share price is 534% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Carlisle Companies beats Allied Security Innovations on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications. The Carlisle Interconnect Technologies segment engineers, manufactures, and sells wires, cables, connectors, contacts and cable assemblies, and satellite communication equipment to transfer power and data for the aerospace, medical, defense electronics, test and measurement equipment, and other industrial markets. The Carlisle Fluid Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells liquid and powder finishing equipment and system components primarily in the automotive, automotive refinishing, aerospace, agriculture, construction, marine, and rail industries. The Carlisle Brake & Friction segment provides braking products and systems, and clutch transmission friction products for off-highway, on-highway, aircraft, and other industrial applications; and motorsport braking products. The company markets its products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Carlisle Companies Incorporated was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Allied Security Innovations Company Profile

Allied Security Innovations, Inc., through its subsidiary, CGM Applied Security Technologies, Inc., manufactures and distributes indicative and barrier security seals, security tapes, and related packaging security systems in the United States and internationally. It also provides protective security products for palletized cargo; and physical security systems for tractors, trailers, and containers, as well as various specialized authentication products. The company's principal products include tapes, self-wound security tapes, void labels and void tapes for bag closure, SUPERSEALS, custom coated products, conductive inks and membrane switch components, electro-magnetic asset protection systems, locks, sentry sensors, and other related items. It provides its products for use in aircraft and truck seals, fiber and steel drum seals, motor vehicle inspection seals, pharmaceutical packaging, box or container closure seals, cash bag components, computer seals, validation devices, general security products, and law enforcement agencies. The company also develops, assembles, markets, and installs computer systems, which capture video, digitally captured images, and scanned images; digitizes the image; links the digitized images to text/data; and stores the image and text on a computer database, which allows for transmitting the image and text by computer or telecommunication links to remote locations. In addition, it offers maintenance and support, and related services; and software. The company serves producers of various items, such as perfumes, computers, silicon chips, jewelry, and cash and negotiable documents. The company was formerly known as Digital Descriptor Systems, Inc. and changed its name Allied Security Innovations, Inc. in December 2006. Allied Security Innovations, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

