$95.04 Million in Sales Expected for RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) will report sales of $95.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for RPC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $89.40 million to $100.90 million. RPC posted sales of $293.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 67.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPC will report full-year sales of $546.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $520.00 million to $635.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $517.27 million, with estimates ranging from $469.60 million to $610.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover RPC.

Get RPC alerts:

RPC (NYSE:RES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. RPC had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a negative net margin of 32.25%. The firm had revenue of $89.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 75.1% on a year-over-year basis.

RES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut RPC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on RPC from $2.30 to $2.80 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of RPC in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on RPC from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. RPC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.36.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RES. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of RPC in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of RPC by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of RPC by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,028,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 198,757 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of RPC by 720.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 422,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of RPC by 896.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 261,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 235,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

RES stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.02. RPC has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $5.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.13.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Further Reading: Support Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RPC (RES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.