Zacks: Brokerages Expect Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $420.16 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) to report sales of $420.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $412.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $434.50 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions posted sales of $444.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $406.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.80 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MDRX shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. TheStreet upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.03.

NASDAQ MDRX opened at $8.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.08. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $11.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.31.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDRX. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 20.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,438,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,618 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 176.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,385,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,379,000 after purchasing an additional 884,870 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,719,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,963,000 after purchasing an additional 758,892 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 49.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,384,129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,744,000 after purchasing an additional 457,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3,698.1% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 398,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 388,300 shares during the last quarter.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

