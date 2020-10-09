Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News articles about Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Alibaba Group earned a daily sentiment score of 1.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the specialty retailer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Alibaba Group’s score:

BABA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. 140166 raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. National Securities started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.47.

BABA stock opened at $300.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $278.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.56. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $163.42 and a 1 year high of $302.30.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $13.28. The company had revenue of $153.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 31.96%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

