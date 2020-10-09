$3.85 Billion in Sales Expected for Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) will post sales of $3.85 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.87 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.83 billion. Bank of New York Mellon posted sales of $3.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will report full-year sales of $15.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.66 billion to $16.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $15.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.30 billion to $15.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bank of New York Mellon.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 22.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.56.

In related news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,251,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,198,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 36,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $37.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.19. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $51.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of New York Mellon (BK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.