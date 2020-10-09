FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $471.42 Million

Equities research analysts expect FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) to announce $471.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for FLIR Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $477.24 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $463.00 million. FLIR Systems reported sales of $471.25 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FLIR Systems will report full year sales of $1.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FLIR Systems.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.02 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Imperial Capital raised shares of FLIR Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of FLIR Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Simmons Bank increased its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 15,975 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 10.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 2.1% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,644 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

FLIR stock opened at $37.42 on Friday. FLIR Systems has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $59.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.04.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

