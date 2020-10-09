US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $237.85 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) will announce $237.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for US Ecology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $240.70 million and the lowest is $235.00 million. US Ecology posted sales of $167.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that US Ecology will report full-year sales of $926.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $919.50 million to $933.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $992.30 million, with estimates ranging from $968.60 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for US Ecology.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $213.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.50 million. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 34.42% and a positive return on equity of 4.11%.

ECOL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of US Ecology from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of US Ecology from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECOL opened at $34.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.07. US Ecology has a 12 month low of $24.94 and a 12 month high of $67.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.98 and its 200 day moving average is $33.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

In other US Ecology news, Director E Renae Conley purchased 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.75 per share, with a total value of $100,037.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,062.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of US Ecology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Ecology in the second quarter worth $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of US Ecology in the first quarter worth $77,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 32.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 33.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers specialty material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

