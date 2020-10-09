STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.67 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) will post $2.67 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for STMicroelectronics’ earnings. STMicroelectronics posted sales of $2.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will report full year sales of $9.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.85 billion to $9.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $11.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.84 billion to $11.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow STMicroelectronics.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.49.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 164.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,070 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. 3.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STM opened at $33.53 on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $33.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.82. The company has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.41.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

