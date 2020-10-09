Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $90.36

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $90.36 and traded as high as $105.31. Agnico Eagle Mines shares last traded at $102.93, with a volume of 653,978 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on AEM. Cormark upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$114.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$110.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$95.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$106.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$90.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$772.57 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 0.665258 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Louise Grondin sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.68, for a total value of C$1,203,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,489,008.52. Also, Senior Officer R. Gregory Laing sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$109.64, for a total value of C$383,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,456,068.20. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,794 shares of company stock worth $2,889,285.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

