Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.51

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.51 and traded as high as $12.33. Superior Plus shares last traded at $12.23, with a volume of 556,704 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SPB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$11.50 to C$11.75 in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.57, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion and a PE ratio of 62.72.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$450.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$525.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Superior Plus Corp. will post 0.848414 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $8.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 70.65%. This is a boost from Superior Plus’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 369.23%.

Superior Plus Company Profile (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

