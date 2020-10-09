$336.50 Million in Sales Expected for Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) to report $336.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Infinera’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $334.29 million to $341.20 million. Infinera posted sales of $325.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Infinera will report full-year sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Infinera.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $331.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.51 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 22.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.82%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on INFN shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Infinera from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Infinera from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Infinera from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.91.

In other news, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 24,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $195,414.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,473.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David F. Welch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total transaction of $83,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,169 shares of company stock worth $301,744. Insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFN. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinera during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,462 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Infinera stock opened at $6.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Infinera has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $9.25.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

