Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $594.70 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) will report $594.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $601.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $583.00 million. Werner Enterprises posted sales of $618.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full year sales of $2.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Werner Enterprises.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.22. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $568.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Werner Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.69.

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $44.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.11. Werner Enterprises has a 12-month low of $28.99 and a 12-month high of $47.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 200.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

