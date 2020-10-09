$122.68 Million in Sales Expected for Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC) will announce $122.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Actuant’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $129.10 million and the lowest is $114.63 million. Actuant posted sales of $146.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, December 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Actuant will report full year sales of $521.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $501.72 million to $533.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $562.36 million, with estimates ranging from $531.51 million to $584.01 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Actuant.

Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05).

A number of research firms recently commented on EPAC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Actuant in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Actuant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Actuant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.13.

Shares of NASDAQ EPAC opened at $19.89 on Friday. Actuant has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $27.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.32.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAC. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Actuant by 12.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Actuant by 47.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 9,143 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Actuant by 13.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Actuant by 341.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 102,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Actuant by 20.0% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Actuant

Actuant Corp. is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of a broad range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the Industrial Tools and Services; and Engineered Components and Systems segments. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

