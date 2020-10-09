Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns a portfolio of predominantly grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from D.C. to Boston. Cedar Realty Trust Inc, formerly known as Cedar Shopn Ctr, is based in Port Washington, NY. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

CDR opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day moving average is $0.91. Cedar Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.40.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.16). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDR. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 338,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 27,804 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,258,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 370,818 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 12.5% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 145,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 16,148 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 24.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 150,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 29,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 29,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

