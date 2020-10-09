CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts expect CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to post $1.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.72 billion and the lowest is $1.53 billion. CenterPoint Energy posted sales of $2.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full-year sales of $7.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.20 billion to $7.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.27 billion to $8.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CenterPoint Energy.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a positive return on equity of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.42.

NYSE:CNP opened at $21.32 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy has a 1-year low of $11.58 and a 1-year high of $30.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of -13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.52%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 58.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 172.5% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CenterPoint Energy (CNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP)

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

$336.50 Million in Sales Expected for Infinera Corp. This Quarter
$336.50 Million in Sales Expected for Infinera Corp. This Quarter
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Werner Enterprises, Inc. Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $594.70 Million
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Werner Enterprises, Inc. Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $594.70 Million
$122.68 Million in Sales Expected for Actuant Corporation This Quarter
$122.68 Million in Sales Expected for Actuant Corporation This Quarter
Cedar Realty Trust Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
Cedar Realty Trust Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
CenterPoint Energy, Inc. Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion
CenterPoint Energy, Inc. Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion
Rediff.com India Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.04
Rediff.com India Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.04


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report