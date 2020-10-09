CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Equities research analysts expect CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to post $1.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.72 billion and the lowest is $1.53 billion. CenterPoint Energy posted sales of $2.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full-year sales of $7.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.20 billion to $7.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.27 billion to $8.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CenterPoint Energy.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a positive return on equity of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.42.

NYSE:CNP opened at $21.32 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy has a 1-year low of $11.58 and a 1-year high of $30.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of -13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.52%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 58.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 172.5% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

