Raymond James Reiterates Hold Rating for Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ELAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Cleveland Research cut Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.39.

ELAN stock opened at $32.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.52, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.04. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $15.17 and a fifty-two week high of $32.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.84 million. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, insider Todd S. Young acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.91 per share, with a total value of $167,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 41,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,575.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.43 per share, for a total transaction of $284,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,612.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 38,580 shares of company stock worth $1,021,586. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 11.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 109,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 11,207 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 0.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 306,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 12.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 60,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 6,679 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 151.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 127,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 76,488 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter worth $433,000. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

