I-Mab (NASDAQ:ARQT) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

I-Mab (NASDAQ:ARQT) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Get I-Mab alerts:

ARQT opened at $24.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.97. I-Mab has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $40.88.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:ARQT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.10). Equities research analysts predict that I-Mab will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

In other I-Mab news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $60,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,955,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David W. Osborne sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,700 shares of company stock valued at $741,230.

About I-Mab

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical cream formulation of roflumilast that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Further Reading: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.