Goldman Sachs Group Raises Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Price Target to $12.00

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its price objective upped by Goldman Sachs Group from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the retailer’s stock.

BBBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.88.

BBBY stock opened at $21.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $22.12.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sue Gove acquired 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $268,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 42,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,078.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 159.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 975,534 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,340,000 after acquiring an additional 599,618 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 140.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 308,811 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 180,213 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065,379 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 119,317 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,696 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 7,607 shares in the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

