Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BANR. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Banner from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine lowered Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

NASDAQ:BANR opened at $36.65 on Wednesday. Banner has a 1 year low of $27.12 and a 1 year high of $59.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.16.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.33. Banner had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $147.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.97 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Banner will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BANR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Banner during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Banner during the second quarter worth about $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Banner by 34.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Banner during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Banner by 87.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

