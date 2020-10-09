Financial Comparison: Unitil (NYSE:UTL) & Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA)

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) and Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Unitil alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for Unitil and Sunnova Energy International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unitil 0 3 1 0 2.25 Sunnova Energy International 0 0 5 0 3.00

Unitil presently has a consensus price target of $56.67, indicating a potential upside of 40.33%. Sunnova Energy International has a consensus price target of $33.25, indicating a potential upside of 18.67%. Given Unitil’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Unitil is more favorable than Sunnova Energy International.

Volatility and Risk

Unitil has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunnova Energy International has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Unitil and Sunnova Energy International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unitil 7.69% 8.42% 2.35% Sunnova Energy International -106.01% -23.98% -5.95%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Unitil and Sunnova Energy International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unitil $438.20 million 1.38 $44.20 million $2.31 17.48 Sunnova Energy International $131.56 million 18.11 -$144.35 million ($2.91) -9.63

Unitil has higher revenue and earnings than Sunnova Energy International. Sunnova Energy International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Unitil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.4% of Unitil shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.1% of Sunnova Energy International shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Unitil shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Unitil beats Sunnova Energy International on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts. It also operates 86 miles of interstate underground natural gas transmission pipeline that provides interstate natural gas pipeline access and transportation services primarily in Maine and New Hampshire. In addition, the company provides energy brokering and advisory services to commercial and industrial customers; and real estate management services. It serves approximately 105,600 electric customers and 82,700 natural gas customers. Unitil Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, New Hampshire.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc. provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers. Sunnova Energy International Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.