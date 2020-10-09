Reviewing Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) and Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI)

Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) and Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fangdd Network Group and Comstock Holding Companies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fangdd Network Group $511.05 million 1.15 -$73.31 million ($4.14) -1.69 Comstock Holding Companies $25.32 million 0.78 $890,000.00 N/A N/A

Comstock Holding Companies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fangdd Network Group.

Profitability

This table compares Fangdd Network Group and Comstock Holding Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fangdd Network Group -25.29% -113.53% -18.74% Comstock Holding Companies 7.76% 129.06% 11.72%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Fangdd Network Group and Comstock Holding Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fangdd Network Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Comstock Holding Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.9% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 73.9% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Comstock Holding Companies beats Fangdd Network Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fangdd Network Group

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. operates as an online real estate marketplace in the People's Republic of China. The company operates fangdd.com, an agent-centric data-driven transaction platform that provides region-specific real estate news, information, property data, and access to shared-interest online communities, as well as offers transaction facilitation services and data analytic products. As of December 31, 2019, its marketplace had approximately 1,254,580 real estate agents. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. operates as a real estate development and services company primarily in the mid-Atlantic region, the United States. It operates through three segments: Homebuilding, Asset Management, and Real Estate Services. The company builds multi-family units, single-family homes, townhouses, mid-rise and high-rise condominiums, and mixed-use developments. It also provides real estate management services, including strategic planning, land development, entitlement, property management, sales and marketing, workout and turnaround strategies, financing, and general construction services; and development supply chain services, including capital markets, real estate brokerage, environmental consulting, and design services. The company was formerly known as Comstock Homebuilding Companies, Inc. and changed its name to Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. in June 2012. Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

