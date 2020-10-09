PlusTherapeuticsInc . (NASDAQ:PSTV) vs. RenovaCare (NASDAQ:RCAR) Critical Analysis

PlusTherapeuticsInc . (NASDAQ:PSTV) and RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares PlusTherapeuticsInc . and RenovaCare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PlusTherapeuticsInc . -24.23% -125.82% -7.06% RenovaCare N/A -55.39% -53.15%

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for PlusTherapeuticsInc . and RenovaCare, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PlusTherapeuticsInc . 0 0 0 0 N/A RenovaCare 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PlusTherapeuticsInc . and RenovaCare’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PlusTherapeuticsInc . $7.00 million 1.60 -$10.89 million N/A N/A RenovaCare N/A N/A -$3.36 million N/A N/A

RenovaCare has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PlusTherapeuticsInc ..

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.1% of PlusTherapeuticsInc . shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of PlusTherapeuticsInc . shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of RenovaCare shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

PlusTherapeuticsInc . has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RenovaCare has a beta of 2.85, meaning that its share price is 185% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

RenovaCare beats PlusTherapeuticsInc . on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

PlusTherapeuticsInc . Company Profile

Plus Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing treatments for cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate in pipeline is DocePLUS, an albumin-stabilized PEGylated liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. It also engages in developing DoxoPLUS, an injectable generic PEGylated liposomal formulation of doxorubicin for the treatment of breast, ovarian, multiple myeloma, and Kaposi's sarcoma cancer. The company was formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Plus Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2019. Plus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

RenovaCare Company Profile

RenovaCare, Inc., a development-stage company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for use in medical and aesthetic applications. It is developing CellMist System, a treatment methodology for cell isolation for the regeneration of human skin cells; and SkinGun, a solution sprayer device for delivering the cells to the treatment area. The company was formerly known as Janus Resources, Inc. and changed its name to RenovaCare, Inc. in January 2014. RenovaCare, Inc. is based in Roseland, New Jersey.

