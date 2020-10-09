FY2024 EPS Estimates for Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) Increased by Analyst

Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Regency Centers in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 4th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.92 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.91.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Compass Point lowered shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $32.50 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.23.

NYSE:REG opened at $40.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.34. Regency Centers has a 1-year low of $31.80 and a 1-year high of $70.13.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.67). Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after acquiring an additional 31,040 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 74,824 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 141,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after acquiring an additional 8,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Regency Centers news, Director H Craig Ramey sold 1,750 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $72,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,091.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

